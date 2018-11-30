Affidavit: Tennessee officer fondled woman caught stealing

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — An affidavit says a Tennessee officer took a woman caught shoplifting to his apartment and fondled her.

News outlets report 28-year-old Benjamin Dessalines was arrested Thursday on felony kidnapping and felony sexual battery charges.

The woman said the Chattanooga police officer was working a side job at a grocery store Nov. 8 where she was caught shoplifting. The affidavit says he took her to an apartment, kissed her and placed his hands between her legs. He allegedly also said he wanted to have sex with her.

The woman said she thought she was going to be killed when Dessalines later showed her a gun and took her to an alley before eventually bringing her home.

He was placed on paid leave. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.