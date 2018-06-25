Affidavit: Slain deputy was on ground when fatally shot

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (AP) — An affidavit says a Maine sheriff's deputy was on the ground when his attacker shot and killed him.

John Williams, of Madison, was charged in the April 25 death of Deputy Cpl. Eugene Cole. He's pleaded not guilty to murder.

Information from an affidavit filed in support of a search warrant Monday states that Williams described pulling away from Cole. Williams also pulled a pistol from his waistband. The affidavit also indicates that Cole retreated backward, tripped and fell to the ground.

The Bangor Daily News reports Williams allegedly told police he was mad at Cole for arresting his girlfriend a few days earlier.