Affidavit: Man molested girl with developmental disability

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Court records say a 39-year-old man sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl with a developmental disability.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the affidavit released this week in the case against 39-year-old Steven Capps says another adult caught Capps in a room with the girl and called police. The affidavit says the girl used anatomical diagrams to explain what happened and "indicated she was not a willing participant."

The affidavit says Capps admitted to police that he removed the girl's clothing and touched her inappropriately but denied raping her.

He is jailed on $250,000 bond on two counts of rape and one count of aggravated criminal sodomy.

Information from: Lawrence (Kan.) Journal-World, http://www.ljworld.com