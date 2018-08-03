Homeless relocate under pressure in Cincinnati





A resident of a homeless encampment along Third St. rests beside a tent after an emergency motion was filed asking a federal judge to stop Cincinnati officials from tearing down their tent city., Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, in Cincinnati. The lawsuit was filed Friday hours before city officials planned to clear a homeless encampment near a busy downtown entertainment district that includes stadiums where the Cincinnati Reds and Bengals play. Crews handed out 72-hour notices to people living at the camp Tuesday. Members and supporters of a homeless encampment along Third St. hold a news conference after an emergency motion was filed asking a federal judge to stop Cincinnati officials from tearing down their tent city., Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, in Cincinnati.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Homeless people are packing up their belongings as Cincinnati city workers prepare to clear and clean an encampment in a busy downtown area.

Advocates for the homeless say displaced people will relocate nearby and could return later.

A federal judge refused to block the city cleanup after the advocates sued to stop it. They called an order to vacate "a bullying tactic" that violates constitutional rights of the homeless.

A dozen tents remained Friday morning on a sidewalk near Great American Ball Park and The Banks Entertainment District.

National advocate Megan Hustings says homeless camps across the country are being targeted in response to pressure from locals who want to avoid visible poverty.

Cincinnati officials say they plan to deal later with another camp near a downtown luxury apartment complex.