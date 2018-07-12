Additional charges filed in fatal overdose death

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Charges have been filed against a man accused of providing the drugs eventually sold by a state legislator's daughter to a pregnant woman who died of an overdose in Brown County.

Thirty-eight-year-old Dontreace Saulsberry, of Green Bay, is charged with first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree reckless homicide of an unborn child and heroin delivery in connection with the death of Jennifer Skeen.

WLUK-TV reports a criminal complaint says Saulsberry provided the heroin to Cassie Nygren and boyfriend Shawn Gray, who then sold the drug to Skeen, who died of an overdose.

Nygren and Gray each face ten charges. Nygren is the daughter of Rep. John Nygren, who has been public about his daughter's struggle with drugs and has sponsored numerous laws aimed at combating the opioid epidemic.

