Acquitted of murder, attempted murder, man faces new charges

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago man who on May 2 was acquitted of murder and attempted murder charges in a 2017 shooting has been charged in connection with a 2016 murder.

Lamar Baker is being described by Cook County prosecutors as a street gang "enforcer." He was charged Thursday with first-degree murder in the death of 37-year-old Arturo Piña.

During a bond hearing, Assistant State's Attorney James Murphy said the 20-year-old Baker bragged on social media about gunning down Piña, even posting pictures of the dead man. Baker also allegedly admitted to other witnesses that he had killed the rival gang member.

Judge Susana Ortiz ordered Baker held without bond.

Prosecutors failed to get a conviction of Baker for the January, 2017 murder of 19-year-old Hugo Guevara and the wounding of 17-year-old David Martinez, alleged rival gang members.