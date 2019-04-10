APNewsBreak: Former mayor wants embattled prosecutor's job

HONOLULU (AP) — Former Honolulu Mayor Peter Carlisle wants to return to his old job as the city's top prosecutor because of a growing corruption scandal, he said Wednesday.

Carlisle told The Associated Press he wants to replace Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Keith Kaneshiro, who took a leave of absence after receiving a letter informing him he's a target in a federal investigation.

The investigation has led to indictments against retired Honolulu police chief Louis Kealoha and his wife, former deputy prosecutor Katherine Kealoha. They're charged with using police resources and abusing their authority to conspire with police officers to frame a relative in an attempt to hide their financial fraud.

U.S. prosecutors say Katherine Kealoha bilked banks, relatives and children whose trusts she controlled to fund the couple's lavish lifestyle. They have pleaded not guilty.

Kaneshiro hasn't been charged and details about the investigation of him haven't been publicly disclosed. He couldn't immediately be reached for comment Wednesday. His attorney has said Kaneshiro deserves a presumption of innocence.

The next election for prosecuting attorney isn't until 2020.

Carlisle, 66, said he would be willing to serve sooner if Kaneshiro is ousted. A Honolulu businessman has filed an impeachment petition against Kaneshiro.

"I'm geared up and ready to go," Carlisle said. "The sooner Kaneshiro is replaced the better off Honolulu will be."

Carlisle was the city's prosecutor from 1996 to 2010. He was mayor from 2010 to 2012.