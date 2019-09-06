AP Source: Chiefs sign Tyreek Hill to $54 million extension

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that the Kansas City Chiefs and wide receiver Tyreek Hill have signed a three-year, $54 million contract extension.

The Chiefs announced the contract Friday with a photo of Hill signing it and giving the "peace" sign. The deal includes a $5.8 million signing bonus and $35.2 million in guarantees, a person with knowledge of the deal told the AP on condition of anonymity because terms were not disclosed.

Hill had a tumultuous offseason in which he was barred from any team activities while the NFL and local authorities investigated allegations of domestic violence. Hill was cleared before the start of training camp and has participated throughout the preseason.

The two-time All-Pro was entering the final year of his rookie contract.

