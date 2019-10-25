AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

A protester holds her hands up toward a police truck spraying a water canon at students and union members marching in Santiago, Chile, Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. At least 18 people have died in the turmoil that has swept the South American nation, where the unrest began as a protest over a 4-cent increase in subway fares and soon morphed into a larger movement over growing inequality in one of Latin America's wealthiest countries.

This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean that were published in the past week.

From Port-au-Prince to Santiago, furious demonstrators marched to demand fundamental change, the latest spasms in a recent wave of often-violent protests that has set tires, government offices, trains and subway stations ablaze across Latin America and the Caribbean.

At least 18 people died in Chile's turmoil, which began over a 4-cent rise in subway fares but ballooned into a larger movement over growing inequality. Bolivian President Evo Morales declared himself victor of the presidential election while his opponents kept out in the streets protesting what they said was fraud in the vote count.

Demonstrators in Haiti pressed on with weeks of street marches haranguing against a president they accuse of complicity in corruption and badly mismanaging the economy. Calls for Honduran President Hernandez's resignation bubbled into street clashes after his younger brother was convicted on drug trafficking charges in New York in a trial that included testimony implicating the president in his drug enterprise.

In Venezuela's capital, protesters faced off with police outside the state electricity company to show solidarity for the western state of Zulia, which suffers daily power outages that sometimes last more than 20 hours.

Voters in the neighboring nations of Argentina and Uruguay prepared for national elections this weekend.

Gunbattles raged in the Mexico city of Culiacan when swarms of cartel gunmen took to the streets after police and soldiers captured a son of imprisoned drug lord Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán, leading officials to order his release.

Cuban ballerina and choreographer Alicia Alonso died in Havana, where a tribute was held at the National Ballet School she founded.

___

Curated by photo editor Leslie Mazoch in Mexico City. On Twitter @LeslieMazoch .