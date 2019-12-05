AP Interview: New Zealand PM aims to limit spread of hate

In this image made from video, New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks during an interview in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. Ardern said she'll do all she can to stop a man accused of killing 51 Muslim worshippers from spreading his message of hate at his trial. She also hopes artificial intelligence will one day stop such attacks from being broadcast online.

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand’s prime minister says she’ll do all she can to stop a man accused of killing 51 Muslim worshippers from spreading his message of hate at his trial.

She also hopes artificial intelligence will one day stop such attacks from being broadcast online.

In an interview with The Associated Press on Thursday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described how she made decisions after the March 15 attacks at two Christchurch mosques, including introducing sweeping gun reforms and starting a global discussion on keeping violent extremism from the internet.

Australian white supremacist Brenton Tarrant has been charged with 51 counts of murder, 40 counts of attempted murder and one count of terrorism in the attacks and goes on trial next June.