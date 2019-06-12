AG to review prosecutor's decision to drop 3 cases

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Vermont's attorney general says he'll conduct a thorough review of a prosecutor's decision to drop three high-profile violent crimes cases.

WCAX-TV reports Attorney General T.J. Donovan responded in a letter Tuesday to Gov. Phil Scott.

Chittenden County State's Attorney Sarah George said her office is dropping charges against three suspects because evidence shows the defendants were legally insane at the time.

They include Veronica Lewis, charged in the 2015 shooting of Darryl Montague at his Westford home; Louis Fortier, accused in the 2017 stabbing death of 43-year-old Richard Medina in Burlington; and Aita Gurung, accused of killing his wife with a cleaver and critically injuring his mother-in-law in 2017.

Donovan wrote the state's attorney is responsible for prosecuting crimes in her jurisdiction. He said he trusts the departments of Public Safety and Mental Health to carry out their duties.

