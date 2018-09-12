AG launches first ad, features sheriff under FBI probe

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel is touting support from sheirffs in his first television ad, spotlighting an endorsement from a sheriff who came under FBI scrutiny.

The ad shows Schimel standing with a group of sheriffs and a list of sheriffs who have endorsed him. Taylor County Sheriff Bruce Daniels, a Democrat, says he's glad Schimel is attorney general because he keeps his promises.

The Appleton Post-Crescent reported in April that the FBI was investigating Daniels after he locked a sergeant out of his personal Dropbox account because the sergeant shared case files with the TV program "Cold Justice."

An FBI spokesman didn't immediately reply to an email Tuesday inquiring about the status of the investigation. A message left at Daniels' office wasn't immediately returned.