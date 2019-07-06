8-year fugitive from Iowa arrested on Montana ranch

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — An Iowa man who eluded authorities for almost eight years after his indictment on federal firearms charges has been apprehended in Montana.

Michael Duane Strain of Lime Springs, Iowa made an initial appearance in a Montana courtroom Friday, where a judge ordered him returned to Iowa to face charges.

Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal Timothy Hornung says the 62-year-old defendant is a self-proclaimed sovereign citizen, a label used by people who contend they're not bound by U.S. law.

Hornung says Strain was arrested after a tip that came in by telephone led authorities to him on a remote ranch on the Crow Indian Reservation.

Strain was indicted in northern Iowa in 2011 on two counts of a felon being in possession of firearms. He has previous convictions in Minnesota including for explosives possession and contempt of court.