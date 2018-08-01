Suspect in custody in Rolette standoff with shots fired

ROLETTE, N.D. (AP) — No one was hurt in an armed standoff in Rolette during which police say the suspect shot at officers and hit a SWAT vehicle.

The incident began about 1 a.m. Tuesday when a woman called police to report her husband was armed and making threats. She and her child got out of the house safely.

The man holed up in the house for eight hours before he was taken into custody when he left the house to try to get to a vehicle.

Ronald Wooton faces felony charges of attempted murder, terrorizing, reckless endangerment and preventing arrest. Court documents don't list an attorney for him.

About 30 officers from the Highway Patrol, Border Patrol, a SWAT team and area police departments responded to the scene.