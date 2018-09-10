8 arrested at Confederate statue protest blame officers

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Eight people arrested at the University of North Carolina say "police broke the peace" after another protest over the toppling of a Confederate monument.

The News & Observer reported that about 100 anti-statue protesters gathered Saturday for the "Nazis Suck Potluck and Food Drive," confronting about a dozen so-called "neo-Confederates" holding vigil near the spot where the statue known as "Silent Sam" was torn down on Aug. 20.

The university said arrests began after someone threw a smoke bomb. But a Sunday statement by Defend UNC, a group opposing the statue, says the pro-statue crowd had already left and police "were undeniably the ones who broke the peace."

The eight people were released Sunday night on charges including resisting arrest and assaulting campus police.

___

Information from: The News & Observer, http://www.newsobserver.com