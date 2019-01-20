8 Pennsylvania teens accused in Delaware car theft attempt

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — Eight Pennsylvania teenagers have been charged with firearm, conspiracy and theft-related counts after being arrested in Delaware when police say they tried to steal a car.

Delaware State Police say Saturday's arrests come as troopers keep investigating a string of vehicle thefts since late October in New Castle. The youths — ages 15 to 18 from in and near Philadelphia — were being held on bond.

A police news release says troopers saw five people exiting a Toyota and scaling a fence to attempt to take a vehicle. The troopers caught them and three others still in the Toyota.

Police said Sunday that people in nine separate thefts climbed over or under fencing, entered parked vehicles with keys inside and drove them away. Sometimes vehicles were rammed through secured gates.