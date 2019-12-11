72-year-old man sentenced to 30 years for sexual child abuse

HAYDEN, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for repeated sexual abuse of a girl over a 10-year span.

Herbert Writesman, 72, was sentenced Wednesday on over 30 counts of sex crimes including first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12 and enticing a child to enter any place for immoral purposes. Writesman must also pay $13,100 in court costs and $100 to the Crime Victims Compensation Fee.

Writesman was arrested in January 2017 and pleaded guilty to all of the crimes in September, news outlets reported. According to court documents, the abuse began in 2006 when the victim was 6 years old and continued on 16 different occasions over the course of a decade.