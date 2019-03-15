7 employees at Louisiana arrested in contraband probe

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Seven employees at the Louisiana State Penitentiary have resigned following a criminal investigation into contraband smuggling and inappropriate relationships with inmates.

The Department Corrections said Friday that four of the employees have been arrested since the investigation started March 8. The agency said the other three employees are expected to face charges.

The four already charged include 45-year-old Denise Prevot of Mansura. She is accused of having sex with an inmate.

Forty-seven-year-old Deidra Whittaker of St. Francisville and 35-year-old Alexis McGrow of Clayton are accused of having an inappropriate relationship with an inmate.

Twenty-one-year-old Myron Cage of Ferriday is charged with smuggling contraband into prison.

The agency says the other three workers are all accused of having an inappropriate relationship with an inmate.