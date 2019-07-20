6 Tennessee corrections officers resign after investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Shelby County Sheriff's Office says six corrections officer have resigned after an internal investigation into accusations of inappropriate conduct.

The Commercial Appeal reports that the identities of the deputies were not provided. A social media post from the sheriff's office said the investigations focused on inappropriate relationships with inmates at the Shelby County Jail.

The deputies were suspended with pay in mid-June while an investigation was conducted. One of the deputies resigned in June after being charged with a personal conduct violation and consorting with persons of bad or criminal reputation, which are administrative charges.

Sheriff's Office Captain Anthony Buckner said in a video release that the investigation was halted because the deputies left the department and the office's General Investigation Bureau did not find sufficient evidence to bring criminal charges.

___

Information from: The Commercial Appeal, http://www.commercialappeal.com