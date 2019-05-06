6 Sioux Falls residents sentenced for roles in bank fraud

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Six Sioux Falls residents have been sentenced for a scheme that defrauded multiple banks.

The U.S. attorney's office says the two men and four women in the summer of 2017 stole legitimate checks from unsecured mailboxes and altered the payment and payee information.

They were identified as Brande Black, Wakinyan Gay, Cornell Butler, Vanessa Carr, Brittany Hockett and Brandy Scholl, also known as Brandy Bentine.

They were sentenced at various times between last September and April for conspiring to commit bank fraud. Scholl got the stiffest sentence, at three years and five months in federal prison. Black and Gay each got 1 ½ years behind bars. The rest were sentenced to time served.

Most suspects were ordered to pay restitution, totaling tens of thousands of dollars.