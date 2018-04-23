5 ½ years in prison for trash hauler who bribed officials

PORT HURON, Mich. (AP) — A rogue trash hauler who bribed public officials to protect his business in suburban Detroit has been sentenced to 5 ½ years in federal prison.

Chuck Rizzo paid off officials in Macomb County and also stole $900,000 from the company, formerly known as Rizzo Environmental Services, when it was controlled by out-of-state investors.

Rizzo was sentenced Monday in federal court in Port Huron. He says, "I have let many people down."

Prosecutors called Rizzo the "epitome of a ruthless CEO" thirsting for business. His lawyers acknowledged that he committed crimes but said it was corrupt officials who "deliberately pursued" him for cash. One carried a gun.

Rizzo was cooperating with federal investigators when authorities learned that he was taking money in an embezzlement scheme with an employee.