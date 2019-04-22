5 relatives of wounded boy plead not guilty to endangerment

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Five adult relatives of a 3-year-old who wounded himself in the face with his mother's handgun have pleaded not guilty to felony child endangerment charges.

The boy's 29-year-old mother, Liza Haut, father, Richard Haut, grandparents Marvin and Rackell Haut, and uncle Joshua Haut were arrested April 10.

They're free pending a preliminary hearing June 3 in North Las Vegas Justice Court.

Their attorney, Michael Gowdey, calls the shooting a tragedy but says no crime was committed.

Police reported finding 17 guns including hunting rifles, shotguns and handguns in the house after the Nov. 10 shooting.

Gowdey says his clients have constitutional gun rights.

He says that even though the state Senate considering requiring guns to be secured from children, no such law was in effect with the shooting happened.