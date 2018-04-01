5 killed in separate car accidents in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities are investigating separate weekend car crashes that killed five people in Tennessee.

Media outlets report three people were killed Saturday in a two-vehicle collision in the Rutherford County community of Milton.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a car was trying to pass a vehicle on Lascassas Pike when it collided head-on with another vehicle. Killed were 52-year-old Latasha Bingham and 51-year-old Mark Bingham of Knoxville and 45-year-old Christopher Hash of Cookeville.

And media outlets report the highway patrol is investigating an accident involved two cars in the McMinn County community of Etowah that killed two people early Sunday. The names of the victims were not immediately released.