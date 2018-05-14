5 hotel workers ordered arrested in British tourist's rape

ROME (AP) — Arrest warrants have been issued for five workers at a hotel in the Italian resort of Sorrento for the gang rape and drugging of a British tourist.

Prosecutor Alessandro Pennasilico said in a statement Monday that the investigation was aided by DNA testing ordered by police in Kent, England, where the 50-year-old victim had lodged a complaint about the October 2016 attack after she left Italy.

Italian news agency ANSA said investigators got a break when the woman recalled the tattoo that one of her attackers had on his neck. It added that investigators seized the cell phones of male personnel at the hotel and discovered that the suspects had chatted about the attack and exchanged photos taken of the woman while she was being raped.