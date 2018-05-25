5 charged with killing North Carolina restaurant operator

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Police say five people have now been arrested in the shooting death of a restaurant operator in North Carolina.

Durham police said in a news release Thursday that the arrests had been made in the April 15 shooting death of Hong Zheng, who operated a Chinese restaurant.

Police had arrested 28-year-0old Owen Wiley Jr. on April 27 and charged him with murder.

Twenty-one-year-old Hykeem Deshun Cox was arrested Friday and three 18-year-old Durham men were arrested earlier this week. They are Darryl Bradford, Semaj Maleek Bradley and Charles Winfor Daniels.

All of them are charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, attempted armed robbery, attempted burglary and firing a gun into an occupied dwelling or vehicle.

It was not known if the men have lawyers yet.