5 arrested, 4 injured in fight at Fulton High School

FULTON, Mo. (AP) — Five students were arrested after a fight at Fulton High School left four staff members injured.

The fight broke out Thursday morning outside the school but spilled into the school commons.

Superintendent Jacque Cowherd said the confrontation was quickly broken up by administrators and faculty.

The Fulton Sun reports officers took one 18-year-old student and four juveniles into custody. They have been charged with felony assault and peace disturbance.

One of the injured staff members, Assistant Principal Joshua Pierce, was taken to a hospital by the school nurse.

Classes continued as usual at the school after the fight.

___

Information from: The Fulton Sun, http://www.fultonsun.com