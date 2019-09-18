5 accused of obstructing murder case of Brazilian politician

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Outgoing Brazilian Attorney General Raquel Dodge his requesting that five people be charged with obstructing justice in the case of a leftist city councilwoman gunned down over a year ago.

Dodge took the action a day before handing over the reins to her successor on Wednesday. She accused two court officials, two members of the police and a lawyer of interfering with the inquiry into the death of Marielle Franco.

She also recommended that federal agents take over the case.

Authorities arrested two former police officers in March, but the motive and masterminds of the killing are still unclear.

Franco and her driver were killed in central Rio de Janeiro on March 14, 2018.

Franco was a prominent activist for Afro-Brazilian and LGBT rights and against police abuses.