5 Frankfurt police suspected of sharing far-right images

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities say five Frankfurt police officers are under investigation over allegations they shared far-right images, videos and texts in a chat group with one another.

The dpa news agency reported a special Hesse state police task force began working Monday on the case overseen by the Frankfurt prosecutors' office.

The five police officers have been suspended from their jobs while the investigation is underway. German media identified them as four men and one woman who were all working in the same station.

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer pledged a thorough investigation, saying "police officers must stand on the side of our free democratic society without any doubt."