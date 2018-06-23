$5,000 reward offered for information in boy's hit-run death

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Officials say a $5,000 reward is being offered for information in the hit-and-run accident that killed a 5-year-old boy in west Philadelphia.

Police say Xavier Moy was struck just after 4 p.m. Friday and rushed to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, where he was pronounced dead less than an hour later.

The Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 on Saturday announced the reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect.

The vehicle that fled the scene was described as a green sedan. Police say they have been reviewing surveillance cameras in the area that may lead to the driver.