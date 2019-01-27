4 wounded, 1 critically, during New Jersey candlelight vigil

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Police say four girls and women were wounded, one critically, in a shooting during a candlelight vigil in New Jersey for two males killed in the crash of a stolen vehicle.

Police in Newark say the victims, who range in age from 16 to 20, were shot at about 9 p.m. Saturday.

All were taken to University Hospital, where police said one victim was listed in critical condition. No arrests were immediately announced.

Officials say the victims had gathered for a vigil near the scene where 17-year-old Quadre Robinson and 19-year-old Quayim Battle were found dead after crashing a sport utility vehicle into a home.

The home had structural damage and the occupants were evacuated. The vehicle had been reported stolen in Elizabeth, New Jersey.