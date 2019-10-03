4 die after wrong-way crash on San Francisco highway

This Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, photo taken from video provided by KGO-TV shows the scene of a car crash that authorities say killed four people on a highway in San Francisco. The California Highway Patrol says the collision happened Thursday about 12:30 a.m., just minutes after people started calling authorities to report a Volkswagen sedan driving south in the northbound lanes of Highway 101. (KGO-TV via AP)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities say an intoxicated woman driving the wrong way on a San Francisco highway crashed into a cab carrying two passengers, killing everyone.

The California Highway Patrol says the collision happened about 12:30 a.m. Thursday, just minutes after people started calling authorities to report a Volkswagen sedan driving south in the northbound lanes of Highway 101.

Identities have not been released but the San Francisco Chronicle reports highway officials as saying the taxi was carrying a man and woman visiting from the Chicago area. The drivers and passengers died at the scene.

The male passenger was ejected from the car.

All lanes of northbound U.S. 101 were closed for nearly seven hours and reopened around 7 a.m.

