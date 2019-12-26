4 people indicted on Medicaid fraud in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Four people are facing Medicaid fraud charges over thousands of dollars in transport services that were allegedly billed but never provided, the attorney general's office said Thursday.

Edward Donnell IV, 38, David Hackney, 39, Liudmila Bulatova, 36, and Angelica Soule, 32, were indicted by the Strafford County grand jury on charges related to $20,000 in transportation services that were claimed by Frank's Taxi between June 2, 2015 and April 30, 2016.

Donnell owns Frank's Taxi, which is headquartered in Somersworth, New Hampshire; Bulatova, Donnell's wife, handled the company's billing; Hackney worked as a driver and mechanic; and Soule was Hackney's girlfriend, officials said.

All were charged with conspiracy to commit theft by deception, theft by deception, conspiracy to make false claims, and making false claims in connection with a scheme to defraud the Medicaid program.

Donnell was also charged with one count of presenting false records and one count of destruction of records.

All four will be arraigned in the Strafford County Superior Court on Jan. 2. None of the four could be reached for comment and no one from Frank's Taxi responded to a request for comment.