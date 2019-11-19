4 men arrested in deadly California Halloween shooting freed

ORINDA, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on no charges being filed in California Halloween shooting (all times local):

10:20 p.m.

Four of five men arrested in connection with a shooting that killed five people at a California Halloween party have been freed from custody after prosecutors declined to file criminal charges.

The Contra Costa County district attorney’s office announced it wasn’t charging the five men before the Monday deadline expired but charges could be filed later if more evidence is received. The men were arrested Thursday.

The San Francisco Chronicle says jail records Monday night showed that four of the men were no longer in custody.

Authorities say rival gang members and people armed with guns were among about 100 people at an Oct. 31 party at an Airbnb rental home in Orinda.

___

6:39 p.m.

Prosecutors say they won’t file criminal charges against five men arrested on suspicion of shooting up a San Francisco Bay Area Halloween party, killing five people.

The Contra Costa County district attorney’s office announced Monday that it won’t immediately charge the men.

Four men were arrested Thursday on suspicion of murder. The party promoter was arrested on suspicion of being an accessory.

They could be released from custody Monday night unless they have warrants.

The DA’s office didn’t specify its reasoning but spokesman Scott Alonso says the office couldn’t meet the standard for filing charges by Monday’s deadline. However, charges can be filed later.

Alonso says prosecutors will consider any new evidence it receives.

Authorities say rival gang members were at the party at an Airbnb rental home in Orinda.