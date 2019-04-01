4 face federal charges for dealing the drugs that killed 2

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Four people have been indicted on federal charges for allegedly selling an opioid more potent than heroin that resulted in the fatal overdoses of two people in Gallatin County in 2017.

The Missoulian reports that a federal indictment unsealed earlier this month charged the four with one count each of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and one count of distribution of carfentanil.

The indictment alleges they conspired to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine, oxycodone and carfentanil in Bozeman and Belgrade between Jan. 1 and Sept. 30 in 2017.

In addition, it alleges that sometime between Aug. 1 and Sept. 30 of that year, one of the four distributed the carfentanil that caused the deaths of two people and caused a number of others to overdose.

