4 arrested in killing of man found shot inside NY home

WORCESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Police say a man and three teenagers have been arrested in the killing of a man who was shot to death inside his home in central New York.

New York state police say a fire was reported at a house in the town of Worcester on Thursday. Troopers responded to the home and found 53-year-old Kenneth Robinson dead from a gunshot wound.

Police say 32-year-old Nicolas Meridy and three teenagers were arrested Friday on second-degree murder charges. Two of the teenage suspects are 15 years old and the third is 17. Their names have not been released.

Police say the suspects are from the Oneonta area. It's not clear if they have attorneys to speak for them.

No additional suspects are being sought.