3rd suspect arrested in connection with Providence shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A third suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Providence.

Rhode Island police say 27-year-old Rashawn Banks was apprehended in Boston and is scheduled to face a judge on a fugitive from justice charge in Massachusetts on Friday. He faces a murder charge in Rhode Island.

Banks was wanted in connection with the shooting June 17 of Jacorey Sanders in Providence.

Police say Sanders, of New Bedford, Massachusetts, told officers at a Providence nightclub that he'd seen three men who "had a beef" with him. Sanders left the club and went to a street festival, but ran into the same group, who chased him down in the street and shot him.

It was not clear if Banks had a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.