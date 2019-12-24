3-year-old killed in hit-in-run crash in Florida

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Investigators are searching for the driver involved in a Florida hit-and-run crash that left a 3-year-old boy dead over the weekend.

The crash happened Sunday afternoon on a stretch of Interstate 4 between Orlando and Lakeland, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.

A car with six occupants was traveling east on I-4 when another car hit it while changing lanes. The first car's driver lost control, spun into the median and hit a guardrail, FHP said. The other car's driver fled the scene.

A young child in the first car, Josiah King, was taken to an area hospital with fatal injuries. The boy was riding in the lap of another passenger and not in a child seat, according to the report.

State troopers are still looking for the driver of the other car. Anyone with information should call the FHP at 813-558-1800 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at 800-226-8477.