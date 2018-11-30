3 women accuse children's home employee of sexual assault

COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — A former house parent at a Mississippi children's home is on trial over allegations that he sexually abused three children.

The Commercial Dispatch reports the three women testified in court this week that 45-year-old Seth Copes sexually abused them while at the home.

Twin sisters, now 20, testified Tuesday that they moved to the home in 2006 when they were 7 years old. They said they were abused while living with Copes and his wife, Kara. They said Copes was the preferred parent, and that closeness kept them from reporting the abuse until 2013.

An unrelated woman, now 21, testified Thursday that she also was abused when she lived at the home with Copes.

