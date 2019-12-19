3 teens accused of robbing, beating Maryland delivery driver

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Three teens are accused of robbing and beating a food delivery driver in Maryland.

Annapolis police on Tuesday arrested a 16-year-old and two 17-year-olds on charges of robbery, assault and theft, news outlets report. The driver was making a delivery that morning when a girl approached his car and grabbed the food without paying for it, according to police.

The driver told police he got out of his car and tried to reason with the girl, who was then joined by a female teen. He said the girls then called for another teen to join them and a male teen arrived, grabbed him and punched him in the head. He said the three beat him, stole his money and took his glasses. One of the girls hit him with a metal chair when he tried to run, he said. He eventually made it back to his car and cellphone and called police.

The teens have since been released into the custody of their guardians. It's unclear if they have lawyers or if they were the patrons who placed the delivery order.