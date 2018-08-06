3 men who claimed drive-by injuries were shot accidentally

BURIEN, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say three men who first claimed they were shot by a person driving by them in Burien were actually shot when one man fired a gun while playing around with the weapon.

SeattlePI.com reports the men called 911 about 8:20 p.m. Sunday in the suburb just south of Seattle.

The King County Sheriff's Office says the men, ages 19, 20 and 21, said they were walking on First Avenue Southwest when a car drove by and someone inside shot them.

After investigation revealed inconsistencies among the men's stories, police say they admitted that they were all traveling in a vehicle when one of them accidentally fired a gun in the back seat, hitting all three of the men's legs.

Police say the men are expected to recover.

Authorities are continuing to investigate.

Information from: Seattle Post-Intelligencer, http://www.seattlepi.com/