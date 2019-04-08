3 killed in suspected drunken driving crash in Bristol

BRISTOL, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say three family members were killed in a suspected drunken driving crash in Kenosha County.

WTMJ-TV reports the three died after a pickup truck slammed into the back of their Jeep on Highway 50 in Bristol Friday night. One person died at the scene and two others were taken to a hospital where they died. A fourth person in the Jeep, as well as the driver of the pickup, were injured.

Sheriff's officials say the Jeep rolled into a marshy ditch after it was struck by the suspected drunken driver in the pickup.

___

