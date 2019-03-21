3 indicted in shooting death of Louisiana police officer

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A Louisiana grand jury has indicted three men in the shooting death of a Shreveport police officer.

KTBS-TV reports a Caddo Parish grand jury Wednesday indicted 26-year-old Treveon Anderson, 21-year-old Lawrence Pierre II and 38-year-old Glenn Frierson for second-degree murder in the Jan. 9 shooting death of Officer Chateri Payne. She was killed after she stepped out of her home and headed to work.

Additionally, the men are charged with conspiracy to commit second-degree murder. All are being held on bonds of $1 million each.

Police say Anderson, who was Payne's boyfriend, was the triggerman. Authorities say Pierre, Anderson's cousin, witnessed the shooting and implicated Anderson in the shooting. He allegedly admitted hiding the murder weapon, a .40-caliber handgun.

Anderson and Payne lived together and had a 2-year-old daughter.

