3 facing drug charges after driving wrong way down street

SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. (AP) — Drug charges have been filed against three people who authorities say were driving the wrong way down a street and smelled of marijuana.

The Morgantown Police Department says 21-year-old Javon Williams, 22-year-old David Robinson and 18-year-old Dalonta Kendall were arrested early Thursday.

Police say an officer stopped their car as it drove in the wrong direction down Moreland Street and smelled a strong marijuana odor.

As authorities searched the vehicle, one of the men tried to flee on foot but was quickly arrested in a nearby parking lot.

Officers found more than an ounce of cocaine and 27 opioid pills nearby as well as about 100 grams of marijuana in the car.

All three are facing charges of possession with the intent to deliver. It’s unclear if they’ve hired lawyers.