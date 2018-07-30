3 dead in plane crash near small Maine airport

GREENVILLE, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine are investigating a plane crash that killed three people near a small airport.

State police say the crash happened at about 11 a.m. Monday near Greenville Municipal Airport. A cause was not immediately determined. Information on the plane wasn't immediately known.

Police did not immediately release the names of the people killed in the crash. They say the Federal Aviation Administration is sending an investigator to the scene.

Greenville is located about 150 miles north of Portland. It's near Moosehead Lake, southwest of Baxter State Park, in a rural part of the state's interior.