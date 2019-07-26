3 corrections deputies fired for inappropriate conduct

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Three corrections officers have been fired after a nearly year-long investigation into inappropriate conduct a Florida jail.

Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels said in a statement on Thursday that no criminal charges will be fired as a result of the investigation that began last August. After the criminal investigation, the department started an administrative review to determine whether any policies were violated. Then deputies Austin Hatcher, Marcus Beard and Kory Clarida were fired.

Daniels said the sheriff's office has a duty to "provide humane treatment of inmates" being housed in the jail.

No additional details about the investigation were released.