3 charges after emaciated horses found on family's property

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say three members of a family are charged with animal neglect after emaciated horses were found on their property.

WECT reports the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office charged Robert Woody Jr., Judy Wood and Sarah Woody were charged with misdemeanor counts on Friday.

The sheriff's office says that on July 14, an animal control officer responding to a call of a horse on the loose spotted several emaciated horses on the property, including one that was stuck in the mud.

According to the sheriff's office, rescue crews pulled the horse from the mud, but it died. A veterinarian's evaluation determined five other horses were in bad shape and needed emergency attention. They were taken to a rehabilitation ranch for treatment.

