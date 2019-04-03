3 charged with murder for deaths in Mississippi suburb

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (AP) — Three people have been arrested and charged with murder after a Monday shooting that killed two people in north Mississippi.

Olive Branch police say they've arrested 18-year-old Darius Wayne, 30-year-old Kalani Tiapula and 19-year-old Az-Hakim Oliver.

The three are charged with killing 17-year-old Shavez Aldridge and 20-year-old Rodney Clark after a dispute escalated into gunfire. Both men died before they could be taken to a hospital.

Bail for the three suspects was set at $1 million for each of two counts of murder. It's unclear if any of them have a lawyer.

A witness tells WREG-TV that one of victim was shot in the face, while the other was shot in the chest.

Police say they're investigating possible gang involvement.

Aldridge was an Olive Branch High School student.