3 charged with bribery at DMV office

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Two employees with the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles have been charged with taking bribes to let a man avoid a line to pay automobile fees.

News outlets report that warrants show 21-year-old Alyson Leigh McFerrin and 25-year-old Anna Elizabeth Seay are accused of taking cash in two separate bribery cases in Spartanburg County.

Officers also arrested 42-year-old Robbie Ray Biershenk of Boiling Springs, who’s accused of paying the bribes.

Investigators accused McFerrin of taking money from Biershenk so he could skip waiting in line to transfer 18 vehicle titles. Seay allegedly took $200 for transferring the title of a mobile home into someone else’s name.

Court records don’t show whether any of the three has a lawyer. They were arrested on Friday.