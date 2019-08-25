3 arrested in string of armed robberies at restaurants

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say three people have been arrested in a string of armed robberies at Philadelphia restaurants over the past month.

Since July 23, the robbers had struck at three Popeye's restaurants and a Chipotle restaurant next-door to a Popeye's restaurant.

Each time, they entered through a rear door, displayed handguns and robbed individuals, then forced an employee to open the safe, which they robbed.

On Friday night at 11:15 p.m., officers saw a stolen vehicle approach the rear door of another Popeye's restaurant. When they tried to stop it, the vehicle hit two police vehicles before ramming a light pole.

The suspects then fled on foot but were arrested. Police say a handgun, masks and clothing matching the descriptions in the robberies were recovered along with marijuana and pills.