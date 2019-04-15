3 arrested in fatal shooting of nightclub guard

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Three men are charged with murder in the weekend shooting death of a security guard who was trying to break up a fight at a nightclub in Baton Rouge.

News outlets 44-year-old Gerald Wayne Butler; 23-year-old Gerald Jerome Washington and 45-year-old Joseph Butler are being held in the death of 37-year-old Deswin Harden.

Harden was shot to death early Saturday outside Peyton's Lounge, and another security worker was wounded.

Harden's mother, Susan Blanchard, says her son was trying to escort a woman out of the nightclub following a fight when gunfire broke out. Harden was hit and the other guard was wounded, but the woman wasn't hurt.

It's unclear whether the men in custody have lawyers to speak on their behalf.